Secunderabad Cantonment theft: Investigators rule out Agniveers

Security restrictions in and around Secunderabad Cantonment continues.

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Hyderabad: Investigators have reportedly ruled out the involvement of Agniveers in the ammunition theft case that occurred at the 20 Madras Regiment premises in Bollarum, Secunderabad Cantonment on August 31.

On Monday, unidentified men stole four AK-203 assault rifles, an INSAS 1B1 rifle, six 9 mm Auto 1A pistols and a civilian 6.35-bore pistol. A passive night-vision binocular and more than 1,800 rounds of ammunition were also reported missing.

The Army rechecked its weapon and ammunition records, searched storage areas and adjoining premises, and examined issue and receipt registers. Personnel with authorised access to the storage areas were identified and questioned, The Hindu reported.

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Police are investigating the possibility of an insider’s involvement and the movements of personnel with access to the storage areas.

Security restrictions in and around Secunderabad Cantonment continued on Wednesday, September 2. Schools inside the cantonment reopened, but parents were asked to drop their children at the gates and leave immediately. They are not allowed to enter or wait inside the cantonment area.

Several roads passing through the defence area, including the AOC and NSG roads around RK Puram and Marredpally, remain closed to civilian traffic.

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