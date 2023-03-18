Secunderabad fire: Case booked against Swapnalok complex’s association

Hyderabad: In connection with the fire accident that took six lives on Thursday night, the Mahankali police filed a complaint against Swapnalok Suryakiran Establishment Association and others on Friday.

According to a complaint made by P Srinivas, the complex supervisor, a case was filed against the victims’ employers, Swapnalok Suryakiran Association, Kedia Infotech Ltd, Vikas Paper Packaging Ltd, and QNet and Vihan Direct Selling Pvt Ltd for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, defrauding, voluntarily inflicting harm with dangerous weapons, and under the Explosives Act.

According to Fire Department Director General (DG) Y Nagi Reddy, who inspected the fire scene, Swapna Lok Complex’s ‘irresponsibility’ was clearly demonstrated in the fire accident incident.

“We arrived at the scene right once after receiving the call and saved 12 people. Six people were discovered unconscious in a room during search efforts. They were taken to the hospital and afterward passed away,” he added.

“Although available, the fire safety equipment was not in use. Firefighters attempted to utilise the pumps during the rescue effort, but the water was not available, he added.

The Clues Team went to the Swapnalok Complex on Friday and took samples there. A preliminary investigation determined that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. The ground floor switchboard panel was checked, and the damaged cables and other debris were removed from the area.

Electrical fluctuation due to strong winds and rain is doubted to have sparked the short circuit in the electrical panel board.