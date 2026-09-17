Secunderabad: Grudge over missing son’s debts led to murder 

Hyderabad: Police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering another man in Secunderabad’s Mylargadda area over a financial dispute involving the victim’s son, who has been missing since 2023, officials said.

Mohammed Nizamuddin, 36, was arrested on Wednesday, September 16, in connection with the killing of Immadi Srinivas, who was attacked with a knife near Mylargadda Road on Tuesday, September 15, according to the Chilkalguda Police.

Srinivas had left home around 6.30 pm that evening on his bike to buy liquor from a nearby shop when he was attacked between 7.10 pm and 7.20 pm, sustaining a stab wound to his stomach. He was taken to RTC Hospital and later to Gandhi Hospital, where he was declared dead.

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Grudge traced to son’s unpaid debts

Police said Nizamuddin had business dealings and financial transactions with the victim’s son, Suman, who had run up substantial debts after losses in share-market trading and left home in November 2023, never to return.

Having invested money through Suman and been unable to recover it or get a response from his family, Nizamuddin allegedly developed a grudge against them, the police said. He had filed a civil suit over the money dispute in 2024, but grew frustrated over the non-recovery of his funds and Suman’s continued unavailability, eventually deciding to target Srinivas in revenge, according to the police account.

A case was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Chilkalguda Police Station.

Police recovered the curved, sharp-edged knife allegedly used in the attack, the accused’s blood-stained clothing and a scooter used by him.