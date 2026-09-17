Hyderabad man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

The convict was identified as Mude Raju Naik, a private employee and native of Andhra Pradesh.

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Mude Raju Naik
Mude Raju Naik

Hyderabad: The Nampally court on Thursday, September 17, sentenced a 37-year-old man to life imprisonment for committing a murder in 2020, along with a fine of Rs 16,000.

The convict was identified as Mude Raju Naik, a private employee and native of Andhra Pradesh. On September 1, 2020, the victim, P Ramesh, went to Naik’s house in Borabanda at around 8.30 pm and informed his friend Sai that he was at Naik’s residence.

When Ramesh did not return home the next day, his son Pradeep approached the police and filed a complaint. In it, Pradeep stated that his sister-in-law had received a message on WhatsApp, but when she tried to contact the sender, there was no response.

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Investigation revealed that Naik had held Ramesh for ransom and killed him after failing to secure the money.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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