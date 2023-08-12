Secunderabad: Passing out parade of 232 pioneer Agniveers held

The Agniveers were made to undergo a curriculum of 24 weeks designed meticulously to achieve the desired national aim, a press note informed.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 12th August 2023 8:22 pm IST
Brigadier Ajeet Ashok Deshpande, Commandant, AOC Centre presenting medals to outstanding Agniveers at the Passing Out Parade held at AOC Centre, Secunderabad on 12 Aug 2023.

Hyderabad: The prestigious Army Ordinance Corps Centre, Secunderabad successfully completed the Basic and Advance Military Training for newly inducted Agniveers batch serial-II.

BookMyMBBS

The military training of 232 Agniveers began on 13 Mar 2023 under the Agnipath scheme launched on Jun 14, 2022, by the Ministry of Defence.

During the rigorous training, the Agniveers were made to undergo a curriculum of 24 weeks designed meticulously to achieve the desired national aim. The new generation of soldiers has exhibited exceptional dedication, discipline, and physical prowess and would result in outstanding warriors in days to come, a press note informed.

MS Education Academy

The traditional Passing out Parade (POP) was held at AOC Centre Parade ground which was witness to an impressive display of precision and camaraderie. During the momentous occasion, these brave soldiers took oath and officially joined the ranks of the Army Ordnance Corps.

“The grand event was reviewed by Brigadier Ajeet Ashok Deshpande, Commandant, AOC Centre and other military officials along with proud family members of Agniveers who were commended for their unwavering dedication and impressive achievements throughout their training period. The Reviewing Officer also complimented the highly competent Instructors of AOC Centre for their tireless efforts in shaping the Agniveers into trained soldiers and for presenting an excellent show of parade full of josh, courage and camaraderie,” the press note further said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 12th August 2023 8:22 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button