Secunderabad railway police seize gold worth Rs 18 lakhs

The accused was carrying a bag containing gold ornaments such as necklaces, kada, ear studs, all weighing about 260 grams.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 22nd May 2024 7:43 pm IST
Police with the seized gold

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police seized gold weighing 260 grams worth Rs. 18.20 lakh from a goldsmith at the Secunderabad railway station.

On Wednesday, May 22, 30-year-old Kausik Santra, a resident of Charkaman in Charminar, was carrying a bag containing gold ornaments such as necklaces, kada, ear studs, all weighing about 260 grams. “When asked, he replied he was taking the ornaments from Secunderabad to Guntur by train. He failed to provide valid documents and did not give satisfactory answers,” said S N Jaweed, DSRP (Urban) Secunderabad.

The ornaments were seized and were being handed over to the Income Tax Department. A case was registered.

