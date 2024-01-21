Secunderabad Railway Station revamp works in full swing

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) announced on Friday that the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station was going on in full swing and significant progress had been made.

Girdharilal Construction Private Limited is handling the project under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode, with an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore to be completed in nearly 36 months.

On the northern side, a temporary booking office has replaced the existing one, ensuring construction activities proceed without disrupting passenger services.

The new Railway Protection Force (RPF) building is already complete. To facilitate ongoing work and ensure smooth vehicle movement, a temporary road has been laid for passengers heading to the southern side of the current station building.

About 45% of the foundation work for expanding the existing building on the southern side is done. To meet station demands, two 33 KV electrical substations will replace the existing 11 KV ones.

The foundation work for two platforms of a new foot-over-bridge at Kazipet-end has also been completed, with work progressing on other platforms. The SCR aims to provide world-class amenities with this comprehensive redevelopment.