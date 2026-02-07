Secunderabad residents protest over ‘illegal’ manhole near borewell

Hyderabad: Residents of Secunderabad on Friday, February 6, protested against the Secunderabad Cantonment Board for allegedly constructing an “illegal” manhole near a borewell designated for drinking water.

The protest was held at Idiramma Nagar, Rasoolpura, under Secunderabad Cantonment Board Ward 2. The protestors claimed that the drainage water is seeping into the groundwater which is affecting 150 families living in the area.

They alleged that the residents are facing a “man-made disaster” as children, women, and the elderly are suffering from infections and diseases. According to the protestors, the authorities haven’t taken action despite repeated complaints regarding the issue.

They demanded the construction of a new drainage line and said, “We demand immediate removal and reconstruction of the drainage line, a scientific safety inspection of the borewell, and strict action against negligent officers and contractors.”