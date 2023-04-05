Secunderabad rly station to get airport-like facelift at Rs 719 cr

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad railway station is all set to get a mega facelift as the station will be revamped with state-of-the-art facilities worth Rs 719 crore.

The project budget was initially set at around Rs 650 crore. However, it has now been increased to Rs 719 crore to meet global standards and provide airport-level facilities to passengers.

Union minister Kishan Reddy on his Twitter handle announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad railway station on April 8.

Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad railway station on 8th April, 2023.



The Station is being revamped at a cost of Rs 719 crore and will provide world-class railway infrastructure and amenities. pic.twitter.com/btXyW76ejD — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) April 4, 2023

With seamless transfers from one mode to another, adequate parking, convenient pickup and drop-off areas, and decongestion of the circulating area have been revamped for the benefit of passengers.

New measures further aim to generate business opportunities and revenue.

Also Read PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on April 8: Union min Kishan Reddy

The redevelopment project will include the construction of a new station building on the existing north side with G+3 floors (22,516 sq metres) and the extension of the existing south-side building with G+3 floors (14,792 sq metres).

A double-story sky concourse of 108 metres in width will also be constructed, with the first tier serving passengers and the second tier serving the public as a rooftop plaza.

Construction of five levels parking lot on the north side and a separate underground parking lot on the south side is also included in the project.

Existing platforms will be renovated and upgraded to match the new station ambience, including fully covered platforms with the inclusion of a solar power plant with a capacity of 5000 KVP.