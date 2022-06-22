1 accused in Secunderabad station case attempts suicide; critical

Hyderabad: Govind Ajay, one of the accused in the Secunderabad Railway Station protest against the Agnipath scheme attempted to take his life at Ghanpur station in Jangaon district.

Ajay spoke to a TV channel after the violence at the railway station and stated that he was concerned that the police might file a case against him and took to the extreme step. His family members took Ajay to MGM hospital for treatment after his attempt.

The doctors at the hospital told his family members that the Ajay was in critical condition.