1 accused in Secunderabad station case attempts suicide; critical

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Updated: 22nd June 2022 8:19 pm IST
369 trains cancelled due to Agnipath protests
A mob vandalises trains and railway properties at the Secunderabad Railway Station in protest against the Central government's Agnipath scheme, near Hyderabad, Friday, June 17, 2022.

Hyderabad: Govind Ajay, one of the accused in the Secunderabad Railway Station protest against the Agnipath scheme attempted to take his life at Ghanpur station in Jangaon district.

Ajay spoke to a TV channel after the violence at the railway station and stated that he was concerned that the police might file a case against him and took to the extreme step. His family members took Ajay to MGM hospital for treatment after his attempt.

The doctors at the hospital told his family members that the Ajay was in critical condition.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button