Secunderabad temple protesters clash with police; cops lathicharge

Hyderabad: As tensions rise over Secunderabad idol desecration, a protest was held at the Muthyalamma temple in Kummarwadi, where members of VHP, Bajrang Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) charged police officials with chappals and batons.

In response, the police lathi-charged at the crowd to disperse the nuisance creators.

Heavy security has been deployed in the area after a man barged into the temple on October 14 and damaged the idol of the Goddess Muthyallama. He was caught and badly thrashed by the mob. Following this he was handed over to the police and received first aid at a local hospital.

Since then right-wing groups have called for protests and bandhs in the area to demand justice.

A bandh was observed in Secunderabad on Saturday, in protest against the vandalism at the temple.

The Telangana unit of the Bajrang Dal on Friday, October 18, demanded authorities act against those vandalising temples in Hyderabad and is set to hold a protest at the collectorate on Saturday.

