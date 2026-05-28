Secunderabad’s Gandhi Nagar Police Station gets ISO tag after major revamp

Hyderabad: A renovated Gandhi Nagar Police Station in Secunderabad, with the latest infrastructure and eco-friendly upgrades, was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rashita Krishnamurthy on Thursday, May 28.

The police station recently received the ISO 9001:2015 certification for workplace management, public service delivery and overall infrastructure.

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The renovation work was carried out under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) N Bose Kiran. The police station underwent interior and exterior painting, installation of LED lighting, a dedicated reception area with seating for visitors, repairs to drainage and leakage issues, reorganisation of official records and case files, and modernisation of staff rest areas and barracks.

Seized and abandoned vehicles that had occupied large portions of the station were cleared to make more space. The station premises were further upgraded with greenery and landscaping initiatives, including vertical planter installations and pruning of overgrown trees to improve ventilation and sunlight.