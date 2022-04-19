Security beefed up along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

After the attack on an armed forces base camp in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh that left four jawans injured, security has been beefed up along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

Borders have been sealed and strict security check is being done on whoever enters Telangana. Additional Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) forces have been deployed along the border of the two states.

No one is allowed from Chhattisgarh to Telangana without checking their credentials.

It should be noted that Maoists killed a person on suspicion of him being a police informer this month in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

The deceased named Korra Laxman was a Maoist sympathizer who worked with them but had quit the group and surrendered to the police.