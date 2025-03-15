Security breach at Telangana secretariat, two held

Hyderabad: In a significant security lapse, Telangana Special Protection Force (TGSPF) personnel detained two individuals for allegedly operating a drone over the state secretariat. The incident took place on the night of March 11 but came to light only on Friday, March 14.

Following a complaint from TGSPF officials stationed at the secretariat, police registered a case at Saifabad police station, reported ToI.

The accused have been identified as Yetala Vamshi, a camera operator, and S Nagaraju, an outsourcing supervisor with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Both individuals, along with the seized drone, were handed over to the police for further inquiry.

Officials said that security personnel posted at the southeast tower of the secretariat noticed the drone hovering over the lawn area and immediately informed their superiors. A team was dispatched to track down those operating the device.

Saifabad police have confirmed that an investigation is underway.