Security guard commits suicide inside Indian Embassy in Kathmandu

Published: 4th July 2022 3:08 pm IST
Kathmandu: A security guard serving in the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu committed suicide inside the premises, the mission has confirmed.

The guard, an Uttarakhand native, shot himself on Sunday night while on duty but the incident came to light only on Monday morning, an Embassy official said,.

“As soon as we came to know that he committed suicide by shooting himself, we informed the Nepal Police,” the official added.

It has been learnt that the victim was suffering from depression.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

In January 2005, two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guards were killed and another injured in an “accidental firing” in the Indian Embassy premises.

