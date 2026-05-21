Security stepped up at Bhojshala in MP ahead of first Friday after HC verdict

Dhar: More than 1,500 police personnel, supported by drones and CCTV surveillance, have been deployed around the Bhojshala in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district ahead of the first Friday since a high court ruling declared the site a Vagdevi temple, officials said on Thursday, May 21.

The Bhoj Utsav Samiti has called upon members of the Hindu community to assemble for a collective “akhand puja” at the 11th-century Bhojshala complex on Friday, claiming it would mark the first such occasion in 721 years.

The district administration has appealed for peace and strict adherence to court orders.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on May 15 ruled that the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex was a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and quashed an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) order that had allowed Muslims to offer namaz at the site on Fridays.

Also Read Video: Hindus offer prayers at Bhojshala after HC rules complex is temple

Before the verdict, Hindus were allowed to worship at the medieval monument only on Tuesdays, while Muslims had been offering Friday prayers there for years. Both communities had laid claim to the structure.

Dhar Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma told PTI that a nine-layer security, including vehicle checks, mobile patrolling, CCTV surveillance and drone monitoring, has been put in place in and around the complex.

Following the court verdict, Hindu organisations held a “victory celebration”, including prayers and fireworks, at the complex on Tuesday.

A peace committee meeting was held on Wednesday in the presence of Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena and SP Sharma.

Officials have said that the high court’s directions would be implemented “in letter and spirit” and appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours or provocative social media posts.

Authorities would ensure that no new religious activity or tradition, which had not been permitted earlier, is started at the site, he said.

Bhoj Utsav Samiti patron Ashok Jain said members of the Hindu community would gather at Dhan Mandi square on Friday noon and later proceed in a procession to Bhojshala for a “maha aarti”.

“This Friday has come after 721 years and is linked to our self-respect. The entire Hindu community will offer prayers at Bhojshala,” Jain said.

He claimed Hindus had faced restrictions and conflicts over worship at the site for decades, especially when Basant Panchami fell on a Friday.