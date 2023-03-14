Security tightened in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag as Ram Navami celebrations begin

Hazaribag: Over 3,000 police personnel have been deployed in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district in view of Ram Navami celebrations that began on Tuesday with the first ‘Mangla Julus’ or procession, a senior official said.

Strong action will be taken if anyone attempts to disrupt peace in the district, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

The huge number of policepersons were deployed in Hazaribag town and its nearby areas to instil confidence among the people during the festival, he said.

CCTVs have been installed in all sensitive areas of the town, and a control room has been set up to monitor the emerging situation, Chothe said.

Peace committee meetings were being held in all police stations to seek the cooperation of people of all communities, the official said.

Police staged a flag march in the main thoroughfares of the town just before the Mangla Julus began. It was led by Sub-Divisional Officer (Hazaribag Sadar) Vidya Bhushan Kumar and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Mahesh Prajapati.

Hazaribag has witnessed several communally-charged incidents during festivals over the years.