See how new mom Sana Khan welcomed hubby Anas post his Haj

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan has been blessed with a baby boy. She welcomed her first child on Thursday, July 5. Her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad, who went to Saudi Arabia to perform Haj this year, came back to Mumbai today, soon after which Sana announced the birth of her little one.

A few hours before the delivery, she took to her Instagram to share glimpses of how she welcomed her husband after his sacred pilgrimage.

Sana decorated their abode with all balloons with the words ‘Hajj Mubarak’ and ‘Mere Shauhar’ printed on them. She gave a sneak peek of the intimate celebrations on her Instagram on Thursday morning.

As a sign of her affection, she also gifted him a brand-new Galaxy Z phone.

For the unversed, it was on October 8, 2020, when Sana announced her decision of bidding adieu to the showbiz world as she wanted to serve humanity and surrendered herself completely to the ‘Creator’. She has featured in several popular television shows and reality shows before quitting her career.