Seedhe Maut enter Call of Duty, a big moment for Indian hip-hop

Hyderabad: Indian hip-hop has a reason to turn up the volume! Seedhe Maut’s track Raat Ki Rani features in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, taking the Delhi duo’s music into the world of one of gaming’s most recognised franchises.

For Calm and Encore ABJ, the rappers behind Seedhe Maut, the feature marks an exciting milestone. For fans of desi hip-hop, it is also a moment of pride as homegrown talent represents India on an international entertainment platform.

Raat Ki Rani features in a game mission

The song appears during one of Modern Warfare 4’s missions, bringing Seedhe Maut’s sound directly into the gameplay. The development has fans celebrating online, with Reddit users calling it a win for both the duo and the Indian hip-hop community.

The excitement is easy to understand. A song appearing in Call of Duty can reach players who may never have listened to Indian rap before. For those discovering Raat Ki Rani through the game, it could be their first introduction to Seedhe Maut.

From Delhi’s rap scene to Call of Duty

For the unversed, Seedhe Maut comprises Calm and Encore ABJ. The duo have established their place in Indian hip-hop with projects including Bayaan, Nayaab and Lunch Break, building a catalogue rooted in Hindi rap.

Their Call of Duty feature gives that music another route to listeners beyond the existing fan base. It also highlights the opportunities gaming can offer Indian artists, whose songs can become part of an experience enjoyed across countries.

For a community that has followed Seedhe Maut’s journey, hearing their music during a Call of Duty mission is something to celebrate. Could this open the door for more Indian hip-hop artists to find a place in global gaming?