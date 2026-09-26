Seeing husband dance with another, woman ends life in Mancherial

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman died by suicide in Mancherial after reportedly seeing her husband dancing with another woman during Ganesh immersion.

The incident took place on Thursday, September 24, when Sandhya allegedly consumed a pesticide in the Sonapur village of the Kasipet mandal. She was reportedly upset upon seeing her husband dance with another woman during the procession the day before.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment. Speaking to Siasat.com, the Devapur police said, “Sandhya and Jangu were married for five years. On September 23, Jangu was drunk, and he danced with another woman during the procession. Sandhya and the villagers suspected that Jangu had an affair with the woman.”

The police said that a suicide note was found at Sandhya’s residence. A case of suspicious death was registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and an investigation is underway.