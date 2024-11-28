Seethakka alleges BRS conspiracy in food poisoning deaths in Telangana schools

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for women and child welfare, Danasuri Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of orchestrating repeated incidents of food poisoning in government-run schools across the state. Her remarks were made during a press conference on Thursday, November 28.

Seethakka alleged that certain officials are complicit in this “conspiracy,” asserting that the government will identify and remove them from their positions, taking strict action against any wrongdoing. Earlier in November, she had urged against politicising the issue after over 60 students from the Tribal Welfare Residential School in Wankidi mandal, Kumurambheem Asifabad, were hospitalised due to food poisoning.

In recent months, there has been a troubling rise in food poisoning incidents within state-run schools, where students from underprivileged backgrounds depend on government meals for their education.

43 Telangana students died in 2024 from food poisoning

Former Telangana health minister and BRS MLA Harish Rao reported that 42 students died from food poisoning after consuming meals provided at these schools between January and November 11, 2024.

Tragically, this list grew by one on November 25 with the death of C Shailaja, a 16-year-old tribal student who succumbed after a 25-day battle following her illness from food served at the Wankidi Tribal Welfare School.

In response to these alarming incidents, the Telangana government announced the establishment of food safety committees at both institutional and district levels on November 27. These committees are tasked with overseeing food preparation and ensuring the quality of meals served in government schools.

The government’s actions come amid criticism from various quarters regarding its handling of food safety in educational institutions. Following a directive from the Telangana High Court demanding accountability for these incidents, chief minister Revanth Reddy instructed district collectors to conduct regular inspections of schools to ensure hygienic conditions for students’ meals.

The court has also called for reports on all food poisoning incidents and remedial measures by December 2.

The situation remains tense as families of affected students seek justice and accountability from officials responsible for ensuring their children’s safety while they pursue their education.