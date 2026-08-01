Seethakka checks facilities for 112 people displaced by flood

Hyderabad: Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka on Saturday, August 1, inspected the facilities provided to the 112 relocated individuals from 28 families belonging to areas affected by flooding due to backwater effects.

She was accompanied by District Collector Borkhade Hemant Sahadevrao, District SP Sudhir Ramnath Kakan, and ITDA PO Lenin Vassal Toppo. The Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, and Women and Child Welfare visited the Godavari flood flow in Mangapet and the rehabilitation centre set up at the Zilla Parishad High School. Subsequently, she spoke to the flood-affected people in the inundated areas and reassured them.

She also reviewed the progress of the construction work on the Mangapet Godavari barrage and inquired about the facilities provided after relocating 112 individuals from 28 families from areas affected by flooding.

Flood flow in Godavari gradually increasing

Due to heavy rains continuing in the upper regions, the flood flow in the Godavari is gradually increasing, and there is a possibility of floodwaters entering the river’s catchment areas, the minister said. She directed the public to remain vigilant and that officials should be available to the people at all times, carrying out relief measures.

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She instructed officials to provide all basic amenities, such as food, drinking water, medical services, and sanitation facilities, to the flood victims at the rehabilitation centres.

She assured them that the government is taking steps to construct houses on a permanent basis for the flood-affected people.