Selena Gomez announces engagement, Benny Blanco calls her ‘wife’

New York: Singer Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco are officially engaged! The exciting news was revealed by Selena herself on Instagram on Thursday, where she shared a series of stunning pictures flaunting her dazzling diamond engagement ring.

Accompanying the photos, Selena captioned the post, “Forever begins now..” Benny added a romantic comment that caught everybody’s attention. He said, “Hey wait… that’s my wife.”

The post, which has its comments section limited to users followed by the couple, was quickly filled with congratulatory messages from friends and family.

Selena and Benny’s love story has captured the hearts of fans since they went public with their relationship in December 2023. However, sources close to the couple revealed that their romance began privately six months earlier.

Since confirming their relationship, the duo has frequently shared glimpses of their bond on social media, melting hearts with heartfelt captions and affectionate photos. They’ve also made waves at high-profile events, appearing together at the Golden Globes, the Primetime Emmy Awards, and numerous other red-carpet occasions.

We wish the couple all the happiness as they step into this new chapter together!