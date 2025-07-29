Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda is back with a new action movie called Kingdom which will release in theatres on July 31. It is directed by Gautham Tinnanuri. Bhagyashree Borse plays the heroine, and Satyadev also has an important role. The movie is made by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. All the work is done, and the team has started promoting the movie.

Vijay Meets Over 1,500 Fans

Even though Vijay Deverakonda is busy with nonstop promotions and events, he still made time to meet his fans. At a special fan meet event in Ameerpet on Monday, he surprised everyone by meeting over 1,500 fans in person and even clicked photos with everyone. This is a rare achievement for any actor, as fan meets are usually held with only a small group of people. But Vijay broke that barrier and proved once again why he has such a strong connection with his fans.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Shares His Review

As part of the movie’s promotion, famous director Sandeep Reddy Vanga talked with Vijay Deverakonda and Gautham Tinnanuri. He watched 45 minutes of the movie and said it was very exciting. He said Vijay acted very well and looked great in three different roles. He also said the music by Anirudh was fresh and powerful. He liked the movie so much that he forgot there was no background music during the scenes.

The Kingdom trailer was released in a big event in Tirupati. Fans loved it and shared their feelings online. They said the trailer gave them goosebumps. People liked the emotional scenes, action, and dialogues. Many also praised the cinematography.