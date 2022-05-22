Seminar for aspirants of SI, constable jobs in Telangana to be held today

Hyderabad: Are you one of the aspirants of Sub-inspector or constable jobs in Telangana? If yes, attend the seminar which is going to be organized by Siasat and Faiz-e-Trust at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

During the seminar, which will be held at Abid Ali Khan, Centenary Hall located at Siasat office premises, the chief guest of the program and advisor to the government of Telangana AK Khan will speak on the golden opportunity for the aspirants of police jobs in Telangana.

Managing editor of the Siasat Daily Zaheeruddin Ali Khan who will preside over the seminar will also speak on the occasion.

IPS officer Shahnawaz Qasim and Faiz-e-Aam Trust’s Iftekhar Hussain and Maqdoom Mohiuddin will also present during the seminar.

The convenors of the program are career counsellor MA Hameed and Khalid Mohiuddin Asad.

SI, constable jobs in Telangana

Ahead of the Telangana assembly elections, the state government is gearing up to recruit thousands of job seekers in various departments.

Recently, the Telangana state level police recruitment board has also issued notification for the recruitment of sub-inspectors and constables.

As per the notifications issued by the board, the following are the details of the vacancies:

Post Vacancies Police constable civil 15644 Police constable Information Technology and communications organization 383 Transport constable 63 Prohibition and Excise constable 614 Sub-inspector civil 554 Sub-inspector Information Technology and communications organization 33

The pay scale of the constable is Rs. 24280-72850 whereas, for sub-inspector (SI), it is Rs. 42300-115270.

There are a total of 17291 vacancies and there will be four percent reservations for students of BC-E (Muslims) and 33 percent for women. The last date for registering applications for all the above vacancies is May 26.

Eligibility for SI, constable jobs in Telangana

For constable jobs, the candidates must hold a qualification of at least intermediate or equivalent as on July 1, 2022.

The minimum and maximum age limits for constable vacancies were 18 and 22 years. However, the Government of Telangana has raised the upper age limit prescribed for direct recruitment by five years for uniformed services including Police, Fire Services, Prisons, and Special Protection Force Departments.

However, in the case of a widow, a divorced woman, or a woman judicially separated from her husband and who is not remarried, the upper age limit is 40 years. Apart from it, a significant number of posts are reserved for women candidates.

For SI vacancies, the candidates must hold degree holders as on July 1, 2022.

Apart from it, the minimum and maximum age limits for SI jobs were 21 and 25 years. However, the government has raised the upper age limit prescribed for direct recruitment by five years for uniformed services including Police Department.

For details, candidates can read official notifications for Police constable civil, Police constable Information Technology and communications organization, Transport constable, Prohibition and Excise constable, Sub-inspector civil, Sub-inspector Information Technology and communications organization posts.

As the number of vacancies that are being filled through the current recruitment is high, it is likely that no constable and SI notification will be released in the next 5-7 years.

Aspirants who are facing difficulties in registering their applications online or those who want guidance can contact Siasat’s Syed Khalid Mohiuddin Asad (+91 93911 60364), Mansoor (+91 99663 15363), and Career Counselor M A Hameed (+91 92902 01021).