‘Send police on leave for a day, we will show our strength’ threatens Nitish Rane

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane sparked controversy with provocative remarks, saying Hindus would “show their strength” if police were sent on leave for a day.

“Give the police a day off, and Hindus will show their strength… next time you come across a case of love jihad, find the person and break his bones. Call me, as it is my responsibility to ensure that nothing will happen to you,” Rane said in a video which has now gone viral.

Rane, known for his Islamophobic and anti-Muslim rhetoric speeches made these statements during a speech in Maharashtra’s Sangli city on September 19.

Rane claimed if police were given a day off, Hindus would demonstrate their strength. He further went on inciting violence by stating that in cases of “love Jihad”, Hindus should take matters into their own hands, prosing to protect them from repercussions.

In response to media questions about his hate speeches against Muslims, Rane defended his position by saying that he attended the event as a Hindu to discuss Hindus.

Rane made these remarks while addressing an alleged stone-pelting incident during a Ganesh Visarjan procession In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Reacting to Rane’s threats, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan posted a video statement saying, “Dogs bark, but the lion does not care. BJP’s Chintu Nitesh Rane again gave a provocative speech in Sangli, saying remove the police for 24 hours and we will show our strength. According to SC guidelines, this is provocative speech but the Maharashtra government will not take any action on it. The government wants to incite communal violence before Maharashtra elections.”

Rane’s rhetorical speeches reflect a growing trend among certain BJP leaders who have adopted aggressive stances on Hindu identity and “rights” often undermining communal harmony.

The Supreme Court has previously addressed hate speech cases, urging state governments to take action against it.

Earlier this week amidst the Ganesh festival, police registered a case against Rane for allegedly targeting the minority community during his speech at a Ganpati programme in Navi Mumbai.

During the programme on September 11, Rane targeted the minority community in his speech and instigated people while expressing his support for Ramgiri Maharaj who previously made derogatory comments about Muslims and Propeht Mhummad. “If you speak against our Ramgiri Maharaj… they will say I spoke in Marathi, so I am threatening you in the language you understand. If you say anything against our Ramgiri Maharaj, we will come into your mosques and beat you up one by one. Keep this in mind,” Rane stated.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 302 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the official said.