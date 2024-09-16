Mumbai: Case registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for hate speech

During a Ganapati festivities programe on September 11, Rane allegedly targeted the minority community in his speech and instigated people.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th September 2024 2:05 pm IST
Case registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for hate speech at Ganpati programme in Navi Mumbai
BJP MLA Nitesh Rane

Thane: A case has been registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for allegedly targeting the minority community during his speech at a Ganpati programme in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The case was registered on Sunday at the NRI police station against Rane and the organiser of a Ganpati event in Navi Mumbai based on a complaint lodged by a policeman, an official said.

Also Read
Another case registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane over hate speech

The complainant alleged that one Sankalp Gharat had organised seven-day Ganpati celebrations at Ulve without requisite permission, and Rane was a chief guest.

During the programme on September 11, Rane allegedly targeted the minority community in his speech and instigated people, the complaint stated.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 302 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the official said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th September 2024 2:05 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button