Senior Andhra govt official holds review meeting of flagship housing scheme

Puttaparthi: The Andhra Pradesh government is working towards ensuring nobody lives without a house in the state, a senior bureaucrat said here on Tuesday during a review meeting.

Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain made these remarks during a visit to Puttaparthi in Sri Satya Sai district to review the state government’s flagship ‘Navaratnalu – Pedalandariki Illu’ housing scheme for the poor.

“As many as 17.18 lakh houses have been sanctioned across the state and out of them Sri Satya Sai district got 62,253 houses under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY YSR Urban),” an official release stated as quoted by Jain.

Out of 62,253 sanctioned houses, he said 55,750 houses have been registered until now while the construction of 9,542 houses are yet to begin.

Noting that progress is not up to the mark, he observed that 22,563 houses are below basement level and 15,759 at basement level while highlighting that Rs 1,400 crore-worth housing works are happening in the district.

Further, the senior bureaucrat noted that housing for poor is a prestigious programme of the state government and called on officials to make it a success.