Senior citizen booked for flashing 12-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th July 2023 3:47 pm IST
Thane: The Navi Mumbai police have registered an offence against a senior citizen who allegedly flashed his 12-year-old neighbour, an official said on Monday.

The 65-year-old accused allegedly flashed and made obscene gestures at the girl who lived opposite his house over the last two days, an official said.

The girl’s parents approached the police with a complaint, after which a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused, he said.

