Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests COVID positive

MansoorPublished: 16th October 2020 4:15 pm IST

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined himself at home.

The 71-year-old Congress leader shared the information on Twitter and asked those who came in contact with him in the recent past to follow protocols on self-quarantine and testing.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in the last few days may kindly follow the protocol,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora, and Abhishek Singhvi had tested positive for COVID-19.

While Singhvi has recovered, other leaders are still under treatment.

