Senior CPI (Maoist) leader Samatha surrenders in Telangana

Hyderabad: Kakarala Samatha alias Madhavi, surrendered to Telangana DGP C V Anand on Monday, August 10.

In a significant setback to the CPI (Maoist), Samatha, one of its senior-most ideologues and a State Committee Member handling women’s issues and intelligence-propaganda in urban areas, quit the banned outfit and joined the mainstream, the Telangana Police said in a release.

Samatha is a native of Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh.

Her father, Kakarala Sathyanarayana, is a film actor who has acted in about 300 movies, it said. He migrated from Rajamahendravaram to Chennai in 1960.

In 1985, while studying in the second year of Intermediate in Chennai, she discontinued her studies and joined the CPI (ML) PW.

In 1991, she was elevated to the rank of ACM and transferred to Hyderabad as a ‘Central Organiser’.

She was shifted to the urban area of the South Regional Bureau in 2015 and entrusted with the responsibility of handling women’s issues and intelligence-propaganda in urban areas.

As per the Telangana government’s Rehabilitation Policy, a reward of Rs 20 lakh was handed over to Samatha by cheque.

An interim relief of Rs 25,000 was also provided to her.

In addition, she will receive further benefits in accordance with the state government’s rehabilitation policy for surrendered cadres, the release said.

A total of 265 Maoist cadres have surrendered in Telangana in 2026 so far, while 238 firearms have also been recovered, it said.

Only three active underground cadres from Telangana are currently operating in different formations of the CPI (Maoist) outside the state. One of them is Central Committee member Muppala Laxman Rao alias Ganapathi, the release said.