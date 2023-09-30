Senior diplomat Ausaf Sayeed retires after 33 yr long career

Dr. Sayeed played a crucial role in strengthening Indo-Saudi relations.

Photo of Irfan Mohammed Irfan Mohammed|   Updated: 30th September 2023 8:23 pm IST
Senior diplomat Ausaf Sayeed retires after 33 yr long career
Dr Ausuf Sayeed with PM Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Jeddah: A renowned Hyderabadi, senior diplomat, Secretary for Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs in MEA, Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, retired on Saturday, ending his 33-year-long career in the foreign service.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Dr. Sayeed played a crucial role in strengthening Indo-Saudi relations. He was also actively involved in arranging the recent visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to New Delhi following the G-20 summit in New Delhi.

Speaking with this correspondent over the phone on his last day in the office, the veteran diplomat commented he has been part of ushering a new era into Indo-Saudi relations. “I have received warm affection from the Indian Diaspora,” he added.

MS Education Academy

An IFS officer of the 1989 batch, Sayeed served in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Denmark, the United States of America, Seychelles, and Yemen in various capacities.

He served as a Regional Passport Officer in Hyderabad in the 1990s as well.

Dr. Sayeed is known as a ‘people’s diplomat’ in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the USA, where he served.

He was also instrumental in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Yoga between India and Saudi Arabia, the first such agreement signed by any Islamic nation with India.

He is the one who brought categories in Indian Haj pilgrims and Aziziah category that became Indian Haj accommodation later for all.

Dr. Ausaf Sayeed is a Hadhrami Arab, also commonly known as Chaush, by descent belonging to a respectable family in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the Centre’s Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi as the new Secretary (CPV & OIA) in the Ministry by replacing Dr. Ausaf Sayeed.

Pardeshi was the Special Secretary of G-20 operations.

Tags
Photo of Irfan Mohammed Irfan Mohammed|   Updated: 30th September 2023 8:23 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Irfan Mohammed

Irfan Mohammed

Back to top button