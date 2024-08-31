Senior IAS officer Dharmendra appointed chief secretary of Delhi govt

Incumbent Naresh Kumar, who was given two extensions in the past by the central government, completes his tenure on August 31.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 31st August 2024 1:17 pm IST
Delhi Chief IAS, Dharmendra
Delhi Chief IAS, Dharmendra- X

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Dharmendra of the 1989-batch AGMUT cadre was on Saturday appointed as the new chief secretary of the Delhi government.

According to an order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Dharmendra, currently posted as the chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, will take over the new charge with effect from September 1 or from the date of his joining, whichever is later.

