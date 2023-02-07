Senior Maha Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat resigns, party fissures widen

Mumbai/New Delhi: The internal crisis in the Maharashtra Congress deepened as Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat tendered his resignation on Tuesday to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

In his letter to Kharge, Balasaheb Thorat wrote that he was “humiliated” and a “vicious campaign” was run against him to portray that he was aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, Congress state President Nana Patole denied any such development and said he has not received any resignation letter from Thorat.

“I wish Thoratji ‘many happy returns’ on his birthday today and wished him a long and healthy life… However, I have not got any such letter which is claimed. At least he should communicate with us, then we can discuss the issues,” a visibly exasperated Patole said to persistent queries by mediapersons.

Also Read No scope for hate crimes on basis of religion in secular country such as India: SC

Though the party central leadership has not yet accepted his resignation, Thorat is said to be adamant on quitting the crucial post he has been holding since June 2019.

The resignation caps off a bitter feud that erupted between Thorat-Patole after the recent results of the Nashik Graduates Constituency MLC biennial polls last week.

The election was won by a Congress rebel contesting as independent Satyajeet Tambe — nephew of Thorat — and trounced the MVA nominee Shubhangi Patil.

(With IANS inputs)