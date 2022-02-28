Senior officials receive students from Ukraine at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Senior officials and public representatives received students, who arrived from Ukraine at Hyderabad airport on Sunday.

On the directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, the government made arrangements to bring the students from war-torn Ukraine by extending all facilities, including free flight charges. The State Government has been constantly in touch with the External Affairs Ministry and making all efforts to bring back the students stranded in Ukraine safely to the State.

To facilitate the students’ arrival from Ukraine, Special Control Rooms were set up in Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, and Telangana Secretariat at Hyderabad to pass on the information to the parents about their well-being.

Rajendranagar MLA T. Prakash Goud and Vikas Raj, Principal Secretary to Govt. (GAD) Political, received students at the Hyderabad airport.

The students, who arrived from Ukraine thanked KCR for the efforts made by the government in bringing them back to the State safely. The State Government is in constant touch with Indian Embassy, Ukraine for locating and getting back the students still stranded in Ukraine.