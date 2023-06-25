Senior police officer Tafseer Iqbal asks medical education aspirants to be compassionate

Hyderabad: Compassion and care are central to the welfare of patients. Health care givers who possess these qualities make for good doctors. Nothing is more important for medical professionals than ethical practice.

These observations were made not be a seasoned doctor but by an experienced cop. Tafseer Iqbal, DIG Intelligence Security Wing of Telangana State, surprised everyone when he waxed eloquent about the importance of incorporating medical ethics in clinical practice while addressing NEET-2023 toppers of Shaheen Group. At a felicitation programme held the other day, the IPS officer said medical practice with such noble values went beyond monetary gains.

Son of a distinguished doctor, Iqbal grew up seeing his father showing utmost care and concern to patients as he believed it to be part of the healing process. He was so attached to his patients that he did not want to move to a metropolitan city lest he deprived the village people of his services. Drawing from his personal experience, Iqbal explained the human touch behind this noble profession. Serving humanity should be their primary mission and be-all-and end-all of life, he told students.

Founder and Chairman of Shaheen Group, Dr. Abdul Khadeer, Director Abdul Samad and other guests were also present on the occasion. In an engaging talk, the former Khammam Police Commissioner shared many anecdotes from his father’s practice to highlight the role of compassion in the medical profession.

The Shaheen Group, which has a track record of assisting hundreds of students in obtaining free seats in MBBS, BDS, and MHMS courses in both government and private medical colleges, hopes to secure free MBBS seats for more than 600 NEET students in top institutions this year.

Congratulating the students on their achievement, Iqbal asked them to become role models for society, their communities, and the country. Education should enable one to introspect, rectify mistakes and contribute to societal welfare. He further counseled the students to be respectful to their parents, family members and neighbours. He had a word of appreciation for Shaheen Group’s commitment

to providing quality education while nurturing excellence among its students.

Khadeer recalled how his institution had transformed humdrum lives with over 3500 successful placements in both private and government medical colleges across the state. It had also helped drop outs, academically weak and financially poor students. Introduction of AICU (Academic Intensive Care Unit) model had been of immense help in this endeavour. Shaheen Group had also enabled girls to fare well in their academics and thus helped prevent early marriages.

Khadeer announced scholarships for students aspiring to reappear for NEET in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Students who secured over 375 marks in NEET 2023 will be provided 100 percent scholarships and up to 50 percent for those with marks above 300. It is also proposed to empower 5000 madrassa dropouts and general dropouts with higher education opportunities, he said.

Started in 1989 with just 17 students at its Bidar campus (Bidar city in Karnataka is located about 150 km from Hyderabad), Shaheen Group of Institutions now boasts of over 20,000 students. It has 61 campuses located in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and other regions. In Hyderabad, Shaheen Group has branches in Malakpet, Charminar, Aramghar, Tolichowki, and Moinabad.