Senthil Kumaran murder case: NIA conducts raids in Puducherry, TN

The case was initially registered by Puducherry Police but was handed over to NIA.

National Investigation Agency (NIA)

New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that it has conducted raids at multiple locations in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu regarding murder case of BJP leader Senthil Kumaran.

NIA said that the raids were conducted at premises of the key accused, including an undisclosed residential property of the main accused Niti alias Shri Nityanandam.

“A total of four premises were searched in Puducherry and Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. The raids lead to the seizure of digital devices (mobile phones), SIM cards, dongle, motorcycle and other incriminating documents,” NIA said.

NIA said that the raids were part of the NIA investigation to untangle the conspiracy hatched by Nitiyanandam and others.

It said that the victim, Senthil Kumaran, was murdered in front of Hariharan Sweet Stall located at Villupuram by six bike-borne assailants, who lobbed a country-made bomb to stun the victim before hacking him with machetes.

The case was initially registered by Puducherry Police but was handed over to NIA.

