Separated from herd, elephant tramples couple to death in AP

Andhra Pradesh: In a tragic accident, a couple was trampled to death by an elephant in Gudipala, Chitoor, on Wednesday, August 30.

The slain duo were identified as Venkatesh, 50, and his wife Selvi, 48. The incident occurred when they were working on their farm. After sustaining several injuries, the couple died on the spot, according to the reports.

After receiving the information, police and forest department officials rushed to the spot. They attempted to make contact with the animal and drive him to the nearby forest, but in vain.

The couple was apparently attacked by an enraged elephant, officials said. Soon, the same elephant injured another person, Karthik. He was taken to the CMS hospital in Vellore for treatment. The forest officials said the elephant had entered the field after being separated from its herd.

Police have requested the residents not go to the agricultural fields alone, as they are conducting the operation to drive the elephant back to the forest.