Serbia: 8 children killed after 14-yr-old boy opens fire at school

Belgrade: Eight children have died after a 14-year-old school boy allegedly opened fire in his elementary school in Serbia’s Belgrade, CNN reported citing officials. According to Serbia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, a security guard was also killed.

Six children and one teacher have been admitted to hospital, Serbia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said. The ministry further said that the 14-year-old schoolboy who allegedly targeted his own school has been arrested, according to a CNN report.

In a statement released on Facebook, the department said that it was informed about the school shooting at 8:40 am (local time).

According to the department, the school shooting occurred at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in the Vracar region of Serbia’s capital Belgrade.

The Ministry in a statement said that all available police patrols have been dispatched to the site. It further said that the minor who is suspected to have fired several shots from his father’s gun has been apprehended, as per the CNN report.

According to the ministry, the injured are undergoing treatment and the police are working to find the facts and circumstances that led to the incident. The ministry further said, “All police forces are still on the ground and are intensively working to shed light on all the facts and circumstances that led to this tragedy.”