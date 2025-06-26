Serial burglar ‘Sunil Shetty’ held again in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A notorious burglar, who to his credit has carried out over 150 burglaries and has gone to jail 25 times, was once again arrested by the Bandlaguda police on Thursday, June 26.

Mohammed Saleem, alias Sunil Shetty, 52, a resident of Nawab Sahab Kunta, is accused of committing burglaries at two houses in Bandlaguda in May.

“Saleem was arrested by the police in March 2025, and after his release from prison in May, he committed two burglaries in Bandlaguda. We recovered 3.5 tolas of gold ornaments from him,” said ACP Chandrayangutta, A Sudhakar.

Saleem targets houses after 4 am and concentrates only on the Old City areas. He plays Ludo and cricket on his mobile phone before embarking on his assignments and targets mostly the southern areas of the city.

“With the stolen property, he visits tourists’ places and enjoys helicopter rides too. Being a hardcore fan of Bollywood hero Sunil Shetty, he has tried to pay the actor a visit at his house at Bandra, Mumbai, but failed to meet him,” said the ACP.