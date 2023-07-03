Services of 400 ‘specialists’ engaged by Delhi govt terminated: LG office

Published: 3rd July 2023 8:28 pm IST
Delhi LG VK Saxena (left) and CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Lt Governor V K Saxena terminated the services of around 400 ‘specialists’ appointed by the AAP government in different departments, officials said on Monday, a decision that could trigger a fresh round of confrontation between the ruling party and the LG.

They were engaged in a “non-transparent manner” and without the mandatory approvals of the competent authority, the LG office said in a statement.

The appointments also did not follow the mandatory reservation policy for SC, ST and OBC candidates prescribed by the Department of Personnel and Training, it added.

No immediate reaction was available from the Kejriwal government.

“Delhi LG, VK Saxena has agreed to the proposal of the Services department to immediately terminate the services of about 400 private persons engaged as Fellows/Associate Fellows/Advisors / Dy Advisors/Specialists/Senior Research Officers/Consultants, etc by Delhi government in its various departments and agencies,” the LG office statement said.

