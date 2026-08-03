SET for fast-track probe into Dharani deals, says minister

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s decision to order another inquiry into alleged irregularities in the Dharani land records portal during the previous BRS regime has sparked questions over the delay in identifying those responsible, even though a forensic audit flagged more than 10,000 suspicious transactions.

At the Secretariat on Saturday, July 31, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the Special Enquiry Team (SET) would conduct a fast-track probe into the alleged irregularities so that the culprits are brought to justice. Reddy added that the investigation would cover the entire process. A forensic audit alone could not fully expose the irregularities, he said, necessitating an investigation by the SIT, he said.

Yet another probe?

Meanwhile, the government’s July 17 decision for the fresh probe has also raised concerns over an alleged delay in fixing responsibility.

The SET, which will be headed by senior IPS officer Charu Sinha, ADGP (CID) and Director-General, ACB, comprises officials from the police, revenue and information technology departments.

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However, since no official orders have yet been issued giving a specific timeframe for completion of the probe, questions are also being raised about the seriousness of the government.

While the forensic audit ordered earlier by the government has identified over 10,000 suspicious transactions and submitted its latest report, no action has yet been taken against any official or BRS leader. This audit was ordered in December 2024, entrusted to the Kerala Security Audit and Assurance Centre in 2025, began in May of the same year, and submitted its first report in November 2025. The latest report came out in July this year.