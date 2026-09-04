Set for travel abroad, Bihar man parks SUV on terrace with crane

An SUV owner in Bihar came up with a brilliant idea to safeguard his expensive vehicle before setting off for overseas travel. The idea is so extraordinary that the internet cannot seem to have enough of it.

The man got his Mahindra Scorpio hoisted by a crane and placed on his house’s terrace instead of leaving it parked outside. A video of the SUV being lifted all the way to the terrace with a crane has gone viral on social media since, with multiple shares.

The video of the purported process shows workmen guiding the vehicle towards the top of the structure while it hangs from a crane. The car is positioned on the terrace, creating its own private parking spot.

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A man in Bihar used a crane to lift his Scorpio onto his house rooftop to keep it safe while going abroad for work. This is hilarious and it happens in India only, leaving netizens amused by the bizarre parking method. pic.twitter.com/4LGr7kUR3v — VIZHPUNEET (@vizhpuneet) September 3, 2026

Reports suggest the SUV owner is travelling overseas for work and was worried about leaving his SUV on the ground. It struck him to stash it away on the terrace to keep it out of robbers’ reach.

While it is not clear where exactly in Bihar this unusual, ‘uplifting’ activity took place. Even the owner’s details haven’t come out yet. It is also not clear if any permits or permissions were required and/or taken for doing something like this.

Meanwhile, the owner’s decision has sparked a lot of chatter on social media, even as it has divided the viewers. While some have wondered about the feasibility of the action, others have seen it as a clever idea.