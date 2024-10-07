Set up more institutes in Telangana: India Students Union to govt

Hyderabad: The India Students Union (ISU) has urged the Telangana government to set up more central institutes in the state in order to provide quality education to students.

The ISU put forth its demands including the need for institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Handloom Technology (IIHT), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) and Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) among others.

Following the submission of a representation to the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), ISU president Papani Nagraju said, “If the central govt cannot establish these institutes here, at least their campuses should be set up here. Fifty per cent of the seats in these institutions should be reserved for students from the state (local), especially to provide opportunities to SC, ST, BC and economically backward students.”

Stressing the need for scientific education, Nagarjuna said that providing scientific education will help students to progress which will in turn lead to the development of Telangana and India.