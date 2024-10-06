Hyderabad hospital launches ‘Lung Nodule Clinic’ for early cancer diagnosis

Hyderabad: City-based Yashoda hospital on Sunday, October 6, launched the lung nodule clinics for early detection of cancer and to provide patients with lung nodules with accurate diagnostic approach and therapy.

Dr V Nagarjuna Maturu, Head, Pulmonary Medicine, Yashoda hospitals conceptualised the clinic.

Doctors attending the ‘Nodule Summit 2024’ said lung diseases, especially lung cancers, tuberculosis and pneumonia are on the rise in India. “In most instances, lung cancer is diagnosed when it has already advanced, limiting the chances of survival,” said a doctor.

“With increasing use of CT scans, in several instances, lung nodules are picked up which often represent an early stage of lung cancer. If we diagnose lung nodules correct, we can often diagnose cancers in the early stages and cure the person,” experts said.

The ‘Nodule Summit 2024’ also featured international faculty including Dr Mashahide Oki , Dr Kyle Hogarth , Dr Yaun Ming Tsai , Dr Lin Sheng Hao and Dr Eric Daniel Tenda.

