Setback to AAP as its Faridabad candidate joins BJP

Chandigarh: In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana, its Faridabad candidate Pravesh Mehta joined the ruling BJP on Saturday.

Mehta, 69, joined the BJP in Faridabad in the presence of Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar, who is the BJP MP from Faridabad, and senior Haryana BJP leader Vipul Goel.

Goel is BJP’s candidate from Faridabad in the Assemby election.

“Today, during a huge public meeting organised at Purani Anaj Mandi, Old Faridabad, in the presence of Hon’ble Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar ji, Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Faridabad Assembly Pravesh Mehta ji, along with thousands of his supporters, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“I heartily welcome and congratulate Pravesh Mehta Ji in the BJP family,” Goel posted on X in Hindi.

Goel said Mehta’s joining the BJP fold will strengthen the saffron outfit in Faridabad.

Pravesh Mehta says, "I joined the party because when I saw what was happening in the city, I couldn't tell if it was an election or a battle…."



“The love, trust and enthusiasm of the people towards the BJP makes it clear that a historic victory is certain from Faridabad and the BJP will form the government in the state for the third time,” said Goel.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls on its own.