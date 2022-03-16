Setup free study center in old city: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: The AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi called for setting up free job oriented coaching centers for candidates to help the poor and common people.

Speaking in the Assembly, he expressed his happiness that the government made an announcement on filling the vacant posts in Telangana. “The chief minister KCR said that there is a need for the development of the state. They plan to set up Urdu study centers for Urdu medium students to compete for jobs,” he said.

Owaisi demanded that a study center be set up in the old city of Hyderabad with a large Muslim population.

Applications for loans from the Minority Finance Corporation have not been expedited for a long time. Those who have applied for financial assistance have been waiting for years. The CM must direct the bankers to expedite the applications of the unemployed youth.

Akbaruddin also pointed out issues like non release of funding for the maintenance of the dargahs, demand for Rs 200 crore to complete the road widening, and urgent steps to provide compensation to the road widening affectees.

Owaisi also suggested setting up a fruit market at Maheshwaram near Shamshabad Airport.