Seven ABVP members sent to jail after clash with NSUI at EFLU

Hyderabad: After the clash between Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) at English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), seven ABVP members were sent to judicial custody, and seven from NSUI were granted station bail, police said on Sunday, August 16.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the OU City Police Station said that the ABVP members were charged under BNS sections pertaining to grievous hurt and sent to judicial remand after two NSUI members suffered serious injuries.

On the other hand, seven NSUI members were charged with Sections on simple hurt and were granted station bail.

ABVP EFLU has demanded the immediate release of all members and an inquiry into the alleged attack carried out by NSUI members.

ABVP-NSUI clash

A clash broke out between ABVP and NSUI in the early hours of August 14, resulting in injuries to students and counter-First Information Reports (FIRs).

ABVP had held a protest at the Mahlaq Bai Chanda (MBCH) hostel for women a day before that over a student not being allowed to share a hostel room with her friend and other issues.

NSUI members, including Student Union Vice President Sonu Raj, also went to the protest but were allegedly manhandled and subjected to casteist slurs by ABVP members. They then approached the police over the issue, which angered ABVP, causing them to target NSUI members, NSUI has alleged.

When NSUI was having a meeting in Basheer men’s hostel, at around 3 am on Friday, ABVP members came in with rods and beer bottles and assaulted NSUI members.

A police complaint was later filed by NSUI.

The ABVP also submitted a counter-complaint alleging that 20 NSUI members barged into the hostel room of a second-year student associated with ABVP and assaulted him.