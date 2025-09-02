Seven arrested for hoisting Palestinian flag on UP govt school building

Police have registered a case against seven people for allegedly hoisting a Palestinian flag on a government school building in Lakhimpur Kheri district, officials said on Monday, September 2.

The police confirmed that the incident occurred on Sunday, August 31, in Lakhaha Aliganj village, where three persons, Saddam, Baura and Ananne, along with four unidentified associates, allegedly raised the flag atop an upper primary school.

“When some villagers objected, the accused abused and threatened them,” an official said.

Local resident Sanjay Trivedi filed a complaint at the Phoolbehar police station, following which the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for promoting enmity, intentional insult aimed at provoking a breach of peace, and criminal intimidation.

(With PTI inputs)