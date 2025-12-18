Seven arrested in murder of rowdy sheeter in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef police arrested seven people, including a juvenile, for allegedly killing a 32-year-old rowdy sheeter on the night of December 14 at Shaheennagar.

The accused are Ahmed Emad Mohammed, Mirza Jafar Baig, Syed Shah Abdul Jabbar, Ibrahim Bin Saleem Bamar, Awais Bin Abdullah Barasheed, Affanullah Khan and a juvenile.

Three accused remain absconding.

Deputy commissioner of police (Maheshwaram) K Narayana Reddy said the deceased Shaik Amer was involved in two murders, five robberies, two thefts and an extortion case.

Due to his criminal history, a sheet was maintained against him at Attapur police station. “On December 14, Amer was standing near Nahdi Hotel in Shaheennagar when 10 masked men fatally attacked him. The motive of murder was to avenge the killing of Mubaraka Sigar,” Reddy said.

Further investigations are on.